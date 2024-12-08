HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of HealthStream worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 36.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 81.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $981.05 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.38.
HealthStream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
