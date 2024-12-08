Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after acquiring an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after purchasing an additional 921,624 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

