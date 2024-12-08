HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

