Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after purchasing an additional 195,285 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

