Human Investing LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Human Investing LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

