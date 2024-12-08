IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.73). IAC had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAC will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in IAC by 408.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

