IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Price Target Raised to $4.00

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

NYSEMKT IGC opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 158.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that IGC Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IGC Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IGC Pharma news, Director James P. Moran acquired 588,235 shares of IGC Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 942,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,416.68. This represents a 166.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IGC Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 31.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.