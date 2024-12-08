IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Price Target Raised to $4.00

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGCFree Report) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

NYSEMKT IGC opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52.

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 158.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that IGC Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IGC Pharma

In other IGC Pharma news, Director James P. Moran acquired 588,235 shares of IGC Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 942,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,416.68. This represents a 166.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IGC Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in IGC Pharma by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 31.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

