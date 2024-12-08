Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Informatica were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Informatica by 23.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Informatica by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

