Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,052 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 129,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.7 %

PARA stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.