Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $154,000 in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,053 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 290,887 shares during the period.

Annexon Stock Performance

Annexon stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.10. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $40,073.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,814.65. This trade represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

