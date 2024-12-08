Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 5,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($68.82) to GBX 5,500 ($70.10) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.28) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,440 ($69.33).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,826 ($61.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,819.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,830.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,011.30 ($51.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,240 ($66.79).

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

