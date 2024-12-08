Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 438,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,755,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

