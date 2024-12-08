Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 28694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 340,574 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after buying an additional 195,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

