Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,762 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM opened at $12.55 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

