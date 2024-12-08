Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 40,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,392% compared to the typical volume of 2,737 call options.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Asana by 62.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

