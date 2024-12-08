Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 40,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,392% compared to the typical volume of 2,737 call options.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Asana by 62.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

