Investors Purchase High Volume of Novavax Call Options (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 26,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 21,001 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Novavax Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Novavax by 500.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

