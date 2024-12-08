IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $93.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.96.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.