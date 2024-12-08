IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 269,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 81,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $242.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $244.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.