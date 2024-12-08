iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

