Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 303,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 2.9 %

ITUB opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

