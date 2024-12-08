ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ITV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITV

ITV Stock Performance

ITV Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.