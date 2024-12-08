ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
