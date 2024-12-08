Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Head to Head Review

Risk and Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and Kunlun Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $11.44 billion N/A $659.18 million $0.64 13.21 Kunlun Energy $25.09 billion 0.34 $802.87 million N/A N/A

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 5.08% 9.30% 3.24% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Japan Airlines and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Japan Airlines pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.