Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.
ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.
In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $3,159,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asana by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
