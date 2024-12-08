Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $531.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $196.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

