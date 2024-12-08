Jefferies Financial Group Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $475.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.19.

Caterpillar stock opened at $395.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.16. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $255.81 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This represents a 3.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,332.28. This represents a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

