Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Get Centrica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNA

Centrica Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Centrica

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.90 ($2.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £61,500 ($78,383.89). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,668 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £1,984.92 ($2,529.85). Insiders have bought a total of 55,237 shares of company stock worth $6,784,644 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.