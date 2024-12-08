Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Buy

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $151.05 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.