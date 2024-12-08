Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67. 6,704,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,288,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,699.90. This represents a 59.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,526 shares of company stock worth $2,745,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

