Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on November 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 11/20/2024.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,245,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,106,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,780,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,440,000 after buying an additional 1,265,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,639,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,543,000 after buying an additional 102,502 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

