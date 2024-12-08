JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.90, but opened at $39.10. JOYY shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 90,262 shares.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 22.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,952,000 after buying an additional 552,082 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in JOYY by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in JOYY by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,932 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

