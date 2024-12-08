JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($31.74) to GBX 2,580 ($32.88) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.68) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,700 ($34.41).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,046.49 ($26.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.68. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,941.10 ($24.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.51). The stock has a market cap of £103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,719.74, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

