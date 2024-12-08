JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 84.75 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 251.84 ($3.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.23.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.