JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 582,247 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,980,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Viper Energy by 344.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

