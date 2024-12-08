JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays increased their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

