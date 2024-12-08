JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $32.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $32.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

