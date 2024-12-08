JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bellway (LON:BWY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($42.93) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($40.84).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bellway
Bellway Stock Performance
Bellway Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($41.51), for a total value of £889,258.71 ($1,133,391.17). Also, insider Simon Scougall acquired 515 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) per share, with a total value of £13,019.20 ($16,593.42). Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.