JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bellway (LON:BWY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($42.93) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($40.84).

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,536 ($32.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,384 ($43.13). The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,829.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,832.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.

In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($41.51), for a total value of £889,258.71 ($1,133,391.17). Also, insider Simon Scougall acquired 515 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) per share, with a total value of £13,019.20 ($16,593.42). Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

