Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,368 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,365.26 ($17.40), with a volume of 83738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,314 ($16.75).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -188.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,072.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,043.70.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

