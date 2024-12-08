Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 80.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter worth $861,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 20.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.