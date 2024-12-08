KeyCorp Has Bearish Forecast for DTE Energy FY2028 Earnings

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

