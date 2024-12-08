KeyCorp Has Optimistic Outlook of Ameren FY2024 Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ameren Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.69.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8,645.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,410,000 after buying an additional 1,147,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,158,000 after buying an additional 984,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ameren by 3,738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after buying an additional 726,438 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,103,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.