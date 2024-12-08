KeyCorp Has Positive Outlook of CMS Energy FY2025 Earnings

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.30 EPS.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.
CMS Energy Price Performance
NYSE:CMS opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $72.40.
Institutional Trading of CMS Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $248,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy
In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
