KeyCorp Issues Negative Forecast for NWE Earnings

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

