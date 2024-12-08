KeyCorp Predicts Lower Earnings for American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $3,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,140.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,070,000 after buying an additional 419,870 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 244.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 208,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 45,167 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

