Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $273,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $26.21 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.