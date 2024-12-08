Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $61.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 32.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 218.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.