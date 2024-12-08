Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

