Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Forecast for EW Q1 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of EW opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,628,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

