Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LGEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.67 ($3.53).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.24. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.40 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.30).

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.08 ($2,100.54). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,149.10). Insiders have acquired 2,600 shares of company stock worth $575,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

