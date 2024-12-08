LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $8.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
