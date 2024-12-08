LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. This represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

